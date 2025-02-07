LapSafe® Launches ChargeLite™ USB-C Range to Revolutionise Classroom Charging

ChargeLite USB-C ChargeLite Trolley Range Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions

LapSafe®, has unveiled the ChargeLite™ USB-C range, an innovative charging solution designed to meet the evolving demands of modern classrooms.

UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe® , the trusted name in storage and charging solutions, has unveiled the ChargeLite™ USB-C range, an innovative charging solution designed to meet the evolving demands of modern classrooms.As educational institutions increasingly rely on technology to enhance learning, efficient and sustainable device management has become critical. The ChargeLite™ range addresses these needs with advanced USB-C Power Delivery, offering faster, safer, and more efficient charging for a range of devices.Built for Modern ClassroomsThe ChargeLiteUSB-C range introduces smart features designed to streamline workflows and improve the classroom experience:• USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ensures rapid charging for all compatible devices, keeping up with technological advancements and safeguarding long-term investment.• LED Indicator Charging Cables provide instant visual confirmation that devices are securely connected and charging, offering peace of mind to teachers and students.• LED Charge Status Repeater allows educators to monitor device charging progress at a glance, saving valuable teaching time.By consolidating charging and storage into a single, compact unit, ChargeLitehelps schools maximise space and efficiencies. Our power management ensures user safety with residual voltage, over-current protection and soft start built in as standard.Delivering Tangible Benefits for SchoolsMore than a charging station, the ChargeLite™ range is a solution designed to reduce costs, improve device readiness, and support sustainability efforts. Key benefits include:• Prolonged device lifespan through secure storage and maintenance, reducing the frequency and cost of device replacements.• Optional remote maintenance features to enable simultaneous software updates, ensuring devices are always ready to support learning.• Compact, space-saving design for more efficient classroom layouts.Aligning with Sustainability GoalsLapSafe’s ChargeLite™ range aligns with the European Union’s USB-C mandate, introduced in 2023, which standardises charging ports to reduce electronic waste. By embracing USB-C Power Delivery technology, ChargeLite™ supports schools in reducing their environmental impact while advancing broader sustainability initiatives, including the “right to repair.”"At LapSafe, we are committed to driving innovation that not only improves device management but also supports sustainability," said Denise Crouch, Marketing Director. "ChargeLite™ is designed to help schools streamline their workflows, reduce waste, and ensure technology integration enhances learning outcomes."Proudly Made in Britain LapSafeproducts, including the ChargeLite™ range, are proudly manufactured in the UK, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality, sustainability, and local craftsmanship. As a member of the Made in Britain organisation, LapSaferemains a leader in developing reliable, high-performing solutions that meet the needs of schools across the country.About LapSafeWith over 25 years of expertise, LapSafeis the trusted provider of innovative storage and charging solutions used by more than 85% of UK universities and thousands of colleges and schools worldwide. Known for its commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency, LapSafecontinues to set the standard in educational technology.Note to EditorLapSafeis the UK’s leading expert in innovative and efficient charging solutions, offering a wide range of self-service smart lockers, trolleys, and charging cabinets designed to streamline the deployment and management of devices and assets.Our advanced portfolio includes smart, self-service lockers equipped with our unique management software, ONARKEN; providing secure, automated workflows that minimise staff involvement while maximising efficiency. These solutions are highly adaptable, suitable for any environment, and ensure the safe and organised management of assets at scale.For further quotes or interviews, Marketing Director Denise Crouch is available for comment.High-resolution images and our full photo library are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.