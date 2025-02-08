VIIGROUP and 360Medlink Sign a Definitive Merger Agreement to Deliver a New Class of AI Digital Medicine Solutions

The Merger will Transform Life Sciences with Clinically Validated AI Digital Medicine Solutions for Patients, Payors and Providers

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIIGROUP Inc., a leader in generative AI healthcare innovation, and 360Medlink, a pioneer of Digital Therapeutics (DTx), personalized patient experience and clinical research, announce the signature of a definitive merger agreement aimed at advancing patient engagement and driving better outcomes. This collaboration redefines excellence in life sciences by combining VIIGROUP's AI customer engagement platform with 360Medlink’s expertise in digital care management across a variety of populations and conditions. The transaction is expected to close shortly and is subject to customary closing conditions.Transforming Patient Care Experience and Clinical Outcomes• VII LiveAgent AI: cutting-edge real-time AI visual conversational assistant for personalized healthcare delivery and experiences.• Clinikly.ai Treatment Companion: advanced AI-powered solution and digital ecosystem supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, offering an demand personalized guidance and enhancing adherence to care plans.• Persist-Rx: Class-I Medical Device (SaMD) for treatment monitoring and management, delivering AI accurate support and data insights to healthcare providers.Trusted Partners in Life SciencesBoth companies have built strong international reputations as trusted partners to physicians, pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, health systems, and contract research organizations (CROs). Together, the companies advanced AI therapeutic solutions enable life sciences organizations to:• Improve patient care experience, engagement and retention through innovative, user-friendly solutions.• Streamline efficiency for clinicians with proven AI solutions that reduce administrative burdens, increase satisfaction and optimize care delivery.• Deliver tailored healthcare insights to drive data-driven decisions and improve clinical outcomes.About VIIGROUP and 360Medlink:VIIGROUP is a leading provider of AI-driven life sciences and healthcare transformation solutions, dedicated to improving patient and physician engagement and outcomes. 360Medlink is a renowned expert in digital therapeutics, virtual health and clinical research, offering innovative solutions for treatment management and clinical trial management.Contact:Mark Benthinmark.benthin@vii.group(514) 515-4204Jean Manassé Théagènejmanasse@360Medlink.com(514) 917-0360

