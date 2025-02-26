VIIGROUP and 360Medlink Update on Merger Agreement to Deliver a New Class of AI Digital Medicine Solutions

Transform Life Sciences with Clinically Validated AI Digital Medicine Solutions for Patients, Payors and Providers

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIIGROUP Inc., a leader in generative AI healthcare innovation, and 360Medlink, a pioneer in virtual health and clinical research, continue advancement of their merger. The unified organization will operate as a transformative force in digital health innovation, focusing on AI-driven healthcare solutions to enhance patient and provider experience, while optimizing clinical outcomes and resource utilization. The organization brings together proven expertise to deliver cutting-edge digital therapeutics (DTx), software as a medical device (SaMD), and AI-powered solutions designed to revolutionize life sciences, healthcare delivery, and patient care.A Unified Vision for the Future• VII LiveAgent AI: cutting-edge real-time AI visual conversational assistant for personalized healthcare delivery and experiences.• Clinikly.ai Treatment Companion: advanced AI-powered solution and digital ecosystem supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, offering on demand personalized guidance and enhancing adherence to care plans.• Persist-Rx: Class-I Medical Device (SaMD) for treatment monitoring and management, delivering AI accurate support and data insights to healthcare providers.Trusted Partners to Life SciencesAs trusted partners to pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, health systems, and contract research organizations (CROs), the company's advanced AI therapeutic solutions enable life sciences organizations to:• Improve patient care experience, engagement and retention through innovative, user-friendly solutions.• Streamline efficiency for clinicians by providing AI solutions that reduce administrative burdens, increase satisfaction and optimize care delivery.• Deliver tailored healthcare insights to drive data-driven decisions and improve clinical outcomes.About VIIGROUP and 360Medlink:VIIGROUP is a leading provider of AI-driven life sciences and healthcare transformation solutions, dedicated to improving patient and physician engagement and outcomes. 360Medlink is a renowned expert in digital therapeutics, virtual health and clinical research, offering innovative solutions for treatment management and clinical trial management.Contact:Mark Benthinmark.benthin@vii.group(514) 515-4204Jean Manassé Théagènejmanasse@360Medlink.com(514) 917-0360

