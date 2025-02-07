Oatly Oatly Barista Edition

Oatly Partners with Circle K To bring Oatly Barista to Circle K locations across Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia

By teaming up with Oatly, we can provide a delicious and sustainable plant-based option in our coffee offerings that meet the evolving preferences of our customers across the Baltics.” — Skirmantas Mačiukas, Vice President of Circle K Baltics

LATVIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY (“Oatly” or the “Company”) the world’s original and largest oat drink company, and Circle K , today announced a new partnership to bring Oatly Barista Edition to all Circle K locations across Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.Oatly Barista will be the exclusive plant-based drink available in coffee at Circle K locations, further supporting Oatly’s mission to convert consumers from dairy to plant-based.Jens Sinteus, Oatly Regional Manager, International Markets, says “At Oatly, we want to make it easy for people to swap plant-based for dairy into their diets. To achieve this, it’s integral that we are constantly diversifying where oat milk is available and consumed. Our latest partnership with Circle K will help to drive this goal, making our product easily available for consumers across Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.We’re excited to partner with Circle K and commend their commitment to providing their customers with great-tasting drink options that are better for the planet.”Skirmantas Mačiukas, Vice President of Circle K Baltics, says “Our mission is to make our customers’ lives a little easier every day. At Circle K, we recognize the importance of making responsible choices for a sustainable future. By teaming up with Oatly, we can provide a delicious and sustainable plant-based option in our coffee offerings that meet the evolving preferences of our customers across the Baltics.”Oatly Barista Edition is a delicious, dairy-free alternative that has the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as traditional dairy, and in general, is better for the climate compared to cow’s milk.

