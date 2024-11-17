Oatly

Oatly Partners with McDonald’s Netherlands to bring Oatly Barista to McDonald’s restaurants across The Netherlands

At Oatly, we make it easy for people to swap plant-based for dairy into their diets. Our partnership with McDonald’s helps to drive this goal by making our product easily available for consumers.” — Christiaan van Doornik, General Manager Oatly Benelux

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, November 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utrecht, 15th November 2024 – Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, and McDonald‘s The Netherlands, today announced a new partnership to bring Oatly Barista Edition to all McDonald’s 264 restaurants in the Netherlands.McDonald's has the ambition to reduce its CO2e footprint. Due to the brand’s scale, they have a commitment to climate and social impact. They understand that a small change can quickly have a big impact, which is why they also choose to work with partners to increase their impact even more.Starting this month, oat drink lovers can enjoy delicious coffee with Oatly Barista Edition, at McDonald’s restaurants across The Netherlands.Christiaan van Doornik, General Manager Oatly Benelux, says “At Oatly, we want to make it easy for people to swap plant-based for dairy into their diets. Our partnership with McDonald’s helps to drive this goal by making our product easily available for consumers across The Netherlands. We are delighted to provide their guests with great-tasting coffee options in combination with Oatly Barista Edition.”Dolly van den Akker, Impact Director McDonald's Netherlands, says “"As the market leader in the Netherlands, we set an example when it comes to protecting our environment and our planet. We continue to offer our guests options to choose more sustainable products and thus reduce our CO2e emissions. We see a growing demand from guests for coffee with plant-based oat drinks in our restaurants and are delighted that we can now meet this need together with Oatly Barista Edition."Oatly Barista Edition is a delicious, dairy-free alternative that has the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as traditional dairy.

