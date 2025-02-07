MaidPro East Charlotte Receives The Award Of Excellence From ThreeBestRated® In 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® has released its annual reports, announcing the winners of their Excellence Award for the year 2025. In the Charlotte region, ThreeBestRated® announced MaidPro East Charlotte as the winner of their Top House Cleaning service providers.
“It's an honor!” said Kurt Van Horn, the owner of MaidPro East Charlotte. He added, “My team and I have worked hard. We really do strive to exceed our clients' expectations. And this recognition validates the effort and all the hard work that we've put into it. I gotta give credit to my staff, from the managers all the way to the PROs. Everybody involved has done a great job. I'm proud of them.”
MaidPro East Charlotte
As the name suggests, MaidPro East Charlotte is a professional cleaning company, specializing in customized cleaning solutions to the Charlotte community. MaidPro East Charlotte offers residential and light office cleaning services on a weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly/every four weeks basis.
All of their professionals are vetted, background-checked, bonded, and insured. To further ensure customer confidence, MaidPro East Charlotte has provided their employees with worker’s compensation, ensuring peace of mind for their customers.
Rigorously Trained Professionals
According to Kurt, MaidPro East Charlotte’s professionals are highly trained and skilled. Above all, MaidPro has mandated their employees to undergo rigorous training, ‘MaidPro University,’ in short, ‘MPU’ before they actually start their roles, in order to ensure quality services.
MaidPro’s MPU ensures their professionals have all the necessary training to carry out the cleaning tasks at their customer’s homes. Upon hiring, MaidPro’s MPU teaches their employees about their products, proven cleaning methods, and ethics at first, followed by in-field training, under the supervision of trainers. The employees will be set out to work based on the records and comments of their trainers.
Regardless of their industry experience, each employee completed MaidPro’s MPU training, which allows them to leave a long-lasting impression on their customers.
49-Point Checklists For Utmost Cleaning Process
MaidPro East Charlotte uses their Signature 49-Point Checklist to ensure that every home is cleaned consistently and thoroughly, from ceiling fans to baseboards. No matter if it is a one-time clean or recurring clean, they provide the same clean every time with their checklists. Their 49-Point Checklists ensure excellent attention to detail. This is evident when Kurt said that they use color coded towels to prevent cross-contamination.
“We're not gonna use a cleaning towel in your bathroom and then turn around and use that same towel in your kitchen. This doesn't happen at MaidPro.”
They also believe that the 49-Point Checklist ensures transparency and flexibility to meet their customers’ schedules and budgets. MaidPro East Charlotte schedules their services according to the flexibility of their customers. For instance, if their customer wants to have their upstairs cleaned in one visit and their downstairs on the next visit, MaidPro East Charlotte creates the schedule according to their specific needs.
Prioritizing Customer Service
MaidPro East Charlotte will not be satisfied until their customers are. “The thing that sets us apart is that I want my customers to be absolutely through the roof thrilled with our cleaning company.”
Unlike other businesses, MaidPro East Charlotte follows their customers with an email to ensure their satisfaction level and take every feedback as constructive to develop their business and improve their services. “If a customer sees room for improvement, we encourage them to call us. We listen, and then we’re going to take prompt action. We embrace the criticism, actually, as an opportunity to get better. We're always trying to perfect our service.”
Kurt recalled a criticism from a customer, who made a complaint about leaving the toilet paper dispenser uncleaned. “I looked and there was dust on it. And I just felt so embarrassed. And you know that never happened again because every house I went into, I remembered to clean the toilet paper dispenser, the towel wrap, and I just remember stuff like that. And I use that story now in training.”
“Quality control visits and customer feedback further ensure that every job meets MaidPro’s exacting standards.”
Pet-Friendly Cleaning Services
MaidPro East Charlotte is committed to prioritizing their customers’ specific needs and requirements. Given that dedication, when it comes to houses with pets, they use pet-friendly products that are harmless for the pets. Throughout the entire cleaning process, they ensure the pet’s comfort and happiness. They treat the pets with treats as per the customers’ advice and permission and keep them calm during the process.
They strive to offer utmost cleanliness, by even filtering out the tiny particles from the surface and air. Utilizing commercial-grade vacuums with HEPA filters, they effectively remove pet hairs, pollens and dander, ensuring a healthier environment.
“HEPA filters are the key. They actually filter your air too. So it is truly making your house cleaner, not just picking up the surface of what’s on the carpet and the floors.”
Sustainability Is A Cornerstone
MaidPro East Charlotte keeps tabs on the sustainability and welfare of their customers. They use products that are non-toxic, harmless and gentle, yet effective to guarantee safety and harmlessness for both the environment and customers.
“All of our products have been tested and approved by the Home Office to be safe for people, pets, surfaces and the environment,” stated Kurt.
They also make sure to use microfiber towels, to prevent throwing away a bunch of paper products and reduce their impacts on the environment. However, without having to worry, they use color codes to prevent contamination, as mentioned earlier.
Effective Tips To Keep Homes Clean Always
Kurt offers effective tips for his customers to keep their homes clean and inviting round-the-year.
>> Stick with regular dusting and upkeep. Don't let it fall behind, especially in high traffic areas. Do those first to make the home sparkle.
>> Use doormats for kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways. This will reduce stuff from getting tracked in.
>> Decluttering and grooming your pets can go a long way to minimize mess and maintain a cleaner home.
>> Keep your windows clean. Your windows let in natural light, giving your home a better appearance. So it is important to keep them clean.
>> Maintaining your air conditioner and changing the filter is imperative as it will trap a lot of dander and pollen.
MaidPro East Charlotte has locations in Mint Hill, Mt Pleasant, and Salisbury. To get their free quote, email at eastcharlotte.nc@maidpro.com or contact online at www.maidpro.com.
