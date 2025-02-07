Aptos Horizon: Accelerating Web3 with Aptos Labs, AngelHack, NTT West, and HashPort in Osaka

Dream it. Build it. Scale it. The horizon is yours with Aptos. | Join a 10-week in-person Web3 accelerator in Osaka.

Aptos Horizon, a 10-week Web3 accelerator in Osaka, empowers global teams with tech, mentorship, and networking to scale blockchain solutions. Apply now!

Aptos Horizon isn’t just about building dApps—it’s about shaping the future of decentralized technology.” — Thomas Chou, Head of Marketing, APAC at Aptos Labs

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptos Horizon, a premier Web3 accelerator, is now accepting applications for its transformative 10-week program, scheduled to run from April 14 to June 23, 2025, in Osaka, Japan. Designed to empower ambitious Web3 teams from around the globe, Aptos Horizon offers an unparalleled platform to scale blockchain solutions and build meaningful connections within Japan’s thriving tech ecosystem.Spearheaded by Aptos Foundation, in partnership with AngelHack , NTT West, and HashPort, Aptos Horizon is powered by cutting-edge Move-based blockchain technology and the proven expertise of its collaborators. HashPort’s proficiency in interoperability, AngelHack’s global developer community, and NTT West’s robust technological infrastructure collectively create a comprehensive ecosystem to support dApp developers.This initiative not only provides access to advanced blockchain technology but also equips participants with world-class mentorship and global networks, empowering teams to scale impactful Web3 solutions that thrive in both local and international markets."Aptos Horizon is more than an accelerator; it’s a launchpad for innovators, combining groundbreaking technology with the mentorship and support founders need to bring their vision to life," said Justin Ng, Director of Ecosystem Development at AngelHack. "This program reflects our dedication to fostering global innovation and shaping the future of Web3.""Aptos Horizon isn’t just about building dApps—it’s about shaping the future of decentralized technology. By uniting global talent with Japan’s thriving blockchain ecosystem, we’re creating a proving ground where developers can push the boundaries of what’s possible. In collaboration with AngelHack, NTT West, and HashPort, we’re equipping builders with the infrastructure, expertise, and market access needed to drive meaningful, scalable impact in Web3." said Thomas Chou, Head of Marketing, APAC at Aptos Labs.With its unique approach, Aptos Horizon positions Osaka as a premier hub for blockchain innovation, contributing significantly to Japan’s dynamic Web3 ecosystem.Program Highlights1. Expert-Led Sessions: Masterclasses on go-to-market, community building, and funding strategies.2. Global Expansion Focus: Tailored strategies for Japan-based teams to scale internationally and for global teams to establish roots in Japan.3. Comprehensive Support: Selected teams receive travel stipends, accommodations, and daily allowances, allowing them to focus solely on building their projects.4. Immersive Networking: Exclusive site visits and face-to-face meetings with influential partners in Osaka.5. Prestigious Demo Day: Teams will showcase their innovations at the Osaka World Expo and pitch to global Web3 investors.Aptos Horizon Applications Now Open!Are you ready to shape the future of Web3 innovation in Japan? Whether you’re a Japan-based team ready to go global or an international team looking to establish roots in Japan, Aptos Horizon is your launchpad for growth.Join our 10-week accelerator program in Osaka and gain access to resources, mentorship, and global connections.For more information or to apply, visit: http://go.aptoshorizon.com/accelerator Prospective partners and investors are invited to attend the Aptos Horizon Showcase Day to connect with the next wave of Web3 innovators. For enquiries, email: aptoshorizon@angelhack.comAptosAptos is a blockchain designed for the next generation of decentralized innovation, prioritizing scalability, security, and user experience. Built on cutting-edge Layer 1 technology, Aptos delivers fast, efficient, and reliable performance. At its core is Move, an advanced programming language optimized for secure and scalable smart contract execution.With a thriving ecosystem, global community of innovators, and strong partnerships across industries, Aptos empowers developers to build impactful dApps that push the boundaries of Web3. By combining developer flexibility with seamless user accessibility, Aptos is not just a blockchain, it’s the foundation for a decentralized and scalable future.NTT WESTNTT West is a leading telecommunications provider in Japan, delivering cutting-edge network solutions like fiber-optic internet, cloud services, and IoT technology. Focused on driving digital transformation, NTT West collaborates with governments, businesses, and communities across Western Japan.Osaka Government/Innovation HubThe Osaka Government and its Innovation Hub serve as a catalyst for transformative innovation in the Kansai region. Focused on nurturing startups, fostering collaboration, and attracting global talent, the hub creates an ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas thrive. With support from local government initiatives, industry leaders, and academic institutions, Osaka’s Innovation Hub is a vibrant platform for co-creation, driving advancements in technology, sustainability, and urban development. Its mission is to position Osaka as a global leader in innovation and a gateway to opportunities in Japan and beyond.AngelHackSince 2011, AngelHack has been a trusted ally in developer relations, innovation programs, and talent recruitment for technology leaders. AngelHack was founded on the idea of bringing creators together. Our first project was a hackathon – a space developers could discover opportunities, entrepreneurs could shape their ideas into reality, and innovative companies could engage with a vibrant ecosystem of code creators and change makers.Since then, AngelHack has introduced quests, developer events, incubators, and much more – bringing the global developer community together with companies, government entities, and non-profits in over 100 cities worldwide to bring impact on a global scale

