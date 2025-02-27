Jia He Chinese Restaurant Introduces New Cantonese Buffet Offerings

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Dinner Feast Buffet

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He Chinese Restaurant has announced the introduction of new à la carte buffet menus featuring contemporary Cantonese cuisine. The offerings include lunch and dinner buffet options, with a focus on dim sum and a selection of main dishes, all with tiered pricing structures.

The restaurant has structured its buffet services with varying options and pricing for weekday and weekend dining.

Weekday Lunch Dim Sum Buffet:

• Available from February 17 to April 30, 2025.

• Service begins at 11:00 AM, with seating durations of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

• Pricing:

o Minimum 4 Adults: $29.80++ per person (Original Price $33.00++)

o Adult (2-3 pax): $49.80++ per person

o Child (5-12 years old): $23.80++ per person

o Senior Citizen Special (Minimum 4 Adults, 60 years and above): $25.80++ per person (Valid ID required. Not available on eves of and public holidays.)

Weekend and Public Holiday Dim Sum Brunch Buffet:

• Offered from February 22 to April 27, 2025.

• Two seating options are provided, each with distinct pricing and food selections:

o First seating (10:45 AM to 12:45 PM):

 Minimum 4 Adults: $28.00++ per person (Original Price $36.00++)

 Adult (2-3 pax): $56.80++ per person

 Child (5-12 years old): $25.00++ per person

o Second seating (1:00 PM to 3:00 PM):

 Adult (Minimum 4 pax): $38.00++ per person

 Adult (2-3 pax): $56.80++ per person

 Child (5-12 years old): $25.00++ per person

Dinner Feast Buffet:

• Available from February 17 to April 30, 2025.

• Weekday service is from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, with a last order at 9:00 PM and seating durations of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

o Minimum 4 Adults: $38.80++ per person (Original Price $43.80++)

o Child (5-12 years old): $28.80++ per person.

• Weekend and public holiday service is divided into two seatings, each with distinct pricing:

o First seating (5:15 PM to 7:00 PM, last order 6:10 PM): Minimum 4 Adults: $38.00++ per person (Original Price $43.80++)

o Second seating (7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, last order 8:30 PM): Minimum 4 Adults: $40.80++ per person (Original Price $43.80++)

o Child (5-12 years old): $28.80++ per person.

Reservations are required for all buffet services. Further details, including specific menu items and terms and conditions, can be found on the restaurant’s website at www.jiahe.com.sg.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9170 2682 / 8870 8988

• Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: shop.jiahe.com.sg

