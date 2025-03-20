Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand Announce Two Concurrent Dining experiences

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are currently offering two distinct dining experiences with promotions, providing guests with a variety of culinary indulgence through April 30, 2025.

Modern Cantonese cuisine À La Carte Promotion:

Jia He invites diners to experience a Modern Cantonese à la carte promotion from February 19th to April 30th, 2025. The à la carte menu showcases the breadth of Cantonese cuisine, featuring handcrafted dim sum at Jia He, innovative dishes at Jia He Grand, and classic selections at Jia He Chinese Restaurant. Guests can enjoy a 15% discount on food and dim sum à la carte orders with a minimum spend of $100++, excluding private dining rooms, events exceeding 20 guests, and set menus.

Wine Promotion:

Jia He is offering a 10% discount on its wine selection, excluding house pours, through the end of April 2025. The restaurant features over 65 wine labels curated to complement its cuisine.

Diners can elevate their meal with the aromatic Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2021 USA, boasting notes of ripe apple, jasmine, and brioche, or opt for the elegant Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf-du-Pape Tradition Rouge 2021, with its vibrant red fruit and floral complexity.

Advance reservations are required.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466 Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

• Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.