MPD Arrests Suspect in Southwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.
At approximately 2:37 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2025, First District officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and K Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest and the victim fled to 3rd and K Streets for assistance.
On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit placed 35-year-old Cameron McMillian under arrest pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons During Commission of Crime of Violence
CCN: 25011276
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.