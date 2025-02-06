MPD Arrests Suspect in Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Southwest.

At approximately 2:37 p.m., on Friday, January 24, 2025, First District officers responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and K Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Southwest and the victim fled to 3rd and K Streets for assistance.

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, members of MPD’s Criminal Apprehension Unit placed 35-year-old Cameron McMillian under arrest pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Weapons During Commission of Crime of Violence

CCN: 25011276

