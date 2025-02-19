Joy Odafe, Family Nurse Practitioner, Joins Modern Primary Healthcare

Joy Odafe, Nurse Practitioner, Joins Modern Primary Healthcare Modern Primary Healthcare

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare announces that Joy Odafe , MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the team as a Family Nurse Practitioner. With over 11 years of experience in family medicine, she is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care, focusing on family medicine and patient wellness. Joy Odafe earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she also completed nurse practitioner training. She also holds a master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Board-certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), she is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She has also served as a Clinical Instructor, sharing her expertise with the next generation of nurses.Known for her compassionate bedside manner, Joy Odafe partners with patients to achieve their healthcare goals, emphasizing preventive care and disease management. She stated, 'I feel fulfilled when I partner with my patients to prevent disease, effectively manage existing conditions, or take steps to avoid complications.’She is fluent in English, Yoruba, and Ossissa. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, writing, traveling, and working on creative projects such as movies and magazines.Joy Odafe is now accepting new patients and works with most major insurance plans. To schedule an appointment, contact Modern Primary Healthcare at (832) 966-3376 or visit www.modernprimaryhealthcare.com About Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare is dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care to individuals and families in the Greater Houston area. The clinic focuses on wellness, prevention, and disease management, helping patients lead healthier lives through personalized care. It is located at 7821 FM 1960 E., Atascocita, TX 77346. Modern Primary Healthcare also has an office in Humble, TX

