Dr. Carnai Simpson Joins Modern Primary Healthcare Modern Primary Healthcare

Dr. Carnai Simpson, Family Medicine Physician Joins Modern Primary Healthcare (Located in Humble, TX)

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare announces that Carnai Simpson , MD, has joined the team as a Family Medicine Physician. Focusing on Women’s Health, Geriatric Medicine, and Preventive Medicine, she is committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care to her patients. Dr. Simpson earned her Bachelor of Science degree from High Point University in High Point, NC, majoring in Biology and minoring in Chemistry and Spanish. She completed her medical education at the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Virginia, followed by a Family Medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), Dr. Simpson also holds a certificate in Basic Life Support (BLS). She is an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and the Texas Medical Association (TMA).Dr. Simpson is known for her compassionate approach to patient care. She strives to provide individualized treatments that help patients manage their health and wellness.Dr. Simpson is now accepting new patients and works with most major insurance plans. To schedule an appointment, contact Modern Primary Healthcare at (832) 966-3376 or visit www.modernprimaryhealthcare.com About Modern Primary HealthcareModern Primary Healthcare is dedicated to providing comprehensive primary care to individuals and families in the Greater Houston area. The clinic focuses on wellness, prevention, and disease management, helping patients lead healthier lives through personalized care. Modern Primary Healthcare has offices in Atascocita, TX, and Humble, TX.

