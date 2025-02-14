Modern Primary Healthcare Welcomes Lorena Jimenez, APRN, FNP-BC, Family Nurse Practitioner

Lorena Jimenez, NP joins Modern Primary Healthcare Modern Primary Healthcare

Modern Primary Healthcare, located in Atascocita, TX, Welcomes Lorena Jimenez, APRN, FNP-BC, Family Nurse Practitioner

ATASCOCITA, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Primary Healthcare is pleased to announce the addition of Lorena Jimenez , APRN, FNP-BC, a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner who specializes in women’s health, pediatrics, and family wellness. Lorena ’s expertise enhances our clinic’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care.Lorena earned her undergraduate degree in Nursing in 1998 and worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for 15 years, primarily in the Labor and Delivery Department. In 2014, she completed her graduate studies at the University of Texas-Pan American and became a Family Nurse Practitioner, certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).Specialized Care and ExpertiseLorena specializes in women’s health, pediatrics, and family wellness. She has extensive experience in managing both chronic and acute illnesses while focusing on health promotion and disease prevention. Lorena is passionate about educating patients and their families on healthy lifestyle choices and providing the tools necessary for optimal health.Commitment to Excellence in Patient CareLorena’s approach to patient care emphasizes quality, safety, and optimal outcomes. She is dedicated to building strong relationships with patients and their families, ensuring personalized care that aligns with their needs.Lorena is now accepting new patients at Modern Primary Healthcare. She is fluent in Spanish and offers culturally sensitive care to the diverse community she serves.

