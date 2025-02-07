Water Summary Update: Drought conditions remain stable despite below-average rainfall

DES MOINES – Despite below-normal precipitation in January, drought conditions remain stable across the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

January’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 0.32 inches, or 0.65 inches below normal. January is typically the driest month for the state, but increased rainfall during the previous months helped prevent drought conditions from deteriorating. Total rainfall for November and December was almost 0.51 inches above normal.

At the end of January, Iowa’s Drought Plan showed drought conditions remained stable across the state, with all regions carrying a normal drought watch designation. Statewide temperatures for the month were just over one degree cooler than normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) shows nearly three-quarters of Iowa in abnormally dry conditions or drought conditions, with a small area of northwest Iowa showing severe drought.

Precipitation forecasts from the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center indicate a slight chance of above-average rainfall for the eastern half of the state. If these forecasts hold true, that region of Iowa is likely to maintain normal conditions going into March.

“Although January was unseasonably dry, the above-average precipitation totals in November and December helped maintain stable drought conditions going into the driest month of the year. The National Weather Service precipitation outlooks are promising for the eastern half of the state, which may receive slightly above-normal precipitation, while western Iowa could see average precipitation levels,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, DNR Environmental Specialist.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.