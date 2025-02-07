Latest Loop 101 and Loop 202 ramp closures start Sunday night (Feb. 9)

PHOENIX – The latest 60-day ramp closures scheduled for widening projects along Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the East Valley will start early next week, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following entrance ramp closures are in place:

Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road in the southeast Valley closed for two months from 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9) to mid-April. Detour : Drivers can consider using the westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper or Lindsay roads.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road in Scottsdale closed for two months from 1 a.m. Monday (Feb 10) to mid-April . Detour : Drivers can consider using the northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard or Raintree Drive.

The closures will allow crews to reconstruct the ramps to fit with the new lanes being added as part of the Loop 101 widening project between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive and the Loop 202 widening project between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive.

The projects are funded and scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.