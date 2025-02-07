EPA calling for community help on poisoned magpies

In November last year, the EPA received a report that at least 12 magpies were found sick or deceased by members of the public and the wildlife group, For Australian Wildlife Needing Aid (FAWNA).

EPA Director Operations, John Forcier, said toxicological testing of the birds has ruled out avian influenza, however toxic levels of pesticides were present, suggesting the poisoning may have been deliberate.

“Several chemicals were identified, including Deltamethrin and Brodifacoum. High levels of Fenthion, which was banned in 2015 by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority as it poses unacceptable risks to the environment and to human health, were also found,” Mr Forcier said.

“These chemicals are toxic to birds, and residents and FAWNA volunteers reported that the surviving magpies were in significant distress.

“The killing of birds, whether through intentional or reckless misuse of pesticides, is a serious offence and can also pose a risk to the health of the surrounding environment and community.

“This was a distressing event for the community and the wildlife rescuers involved and any information on suspected pesticide misuse or evidence of baiting will help our investigation.”

Anyone with information about the suspected bird poisoning or the use of banned pesticides is encouraged to call our 24/7 Environment Line on 131 555 or email info@epa.nsw.gov.au. Callers have the right to remain anonymous.

It is not advisable for members of the public to handle sick or deceased birds. If you find a sick bird contact FAWNA 24/7 on (02) 6581 4141.