Fibre Federal Credit Union Cuts HR Response Time by 95% Using Eltropy's Texting Platform

Fibre Federal Credit Union + Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced today that Fibre Federal Credit Union has achieved a 95% reduction in HR response times by implementing Eltropy's secure texting solution for employee communications.How Fibre Federal Credit Union Improved HR Response TimesThe credit union, which serves members across Washington and Oregon, has reduced its processing time for employee sick calls and leave requests from 3-5 minutes to just 10 seconds using Eltropy's platform."The efficiency is just phenomenal," says Tiffany Stephens, Talent and Acquisition Relations Manager at Fibre FCU. "Now it takes 10 seconds to analyze and look at a message rather than getting the call, listening to the voicemail, calling back, and possibly getting another voicemail if they're sleeping."The new system has enabled Fibre FCU to:- Streamline staff scheduling, allowing extended HR coverage hours- Strengthen documentation for compliance with state leave laws- Expand communications to include inclement weather and leave management- Improve employee experience, particularly during medical situations"Our process before Eltropy required people to call in if they were going to be sick. Once they called in, we had to call them back and talk to them on the phone to ask specific questions," explains Kellie Preheim, HR and Employee Relations Manager. "When somebody really is sick, they want to let work know and then go back to bed or take care of themselves. They don't want the stress of staying awake waiting for HR to call back."The platform maintains confidential HR-only access to sensitive employee communications and enables secure file sharing for medical documentation. Fibre FCU plans to expand its use of the platform to recruitment communications.The success has generated interest from other credit unions seeking to improve their HR communications processes. "At a recent conference, when I explained our texting system, people were amazed," says Preheim. "They kept asking, 'Wait, they can just text in?' It's clear that many credit unions are still looking for better ways to handle these everyday HR communications." Read the full Fibre FCU success story . Discover how Eltropy’s AI-powered texting is transforming HR communications for credit unions.About EltropyEltropy is the leading unified conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution -- all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice -- all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com

