CBP officers intercept over $19 million in mixed narcotics at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility, intercepted $19,800,000 in methamphetamine and $144,500 in heroin concealed within a shipment manifested as cucumber and jalapeño.

“Our CBP officers don’t skip a beat when it comes to securing our border. This interception illustrates the important work CBP does to secure our border from harmful narcotics,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 2,217.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.53 pounds of heroin seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On February 4, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. The tractor trailer was selected for inspection, which included utilization of non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 26 packages of alleged heroin weighing 7.53 pounds (3.42 kg) and 8,206 packages of alleged methamphetamine with a total weight of 2,217.85 pounds (1,006kg) concealed within the shipment.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor trailer. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

