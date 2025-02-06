ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 7-10) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 7-10), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed near Loop 303 in north Phoenix for ongoing pavement improvement work. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using alternate routes if needed while the following restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown Phoenix) and Baseline Road closed (including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10). Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed . Note : Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Allow extra travel time. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com . Note : Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10).

Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and State Route 74/Carefree Highway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 303 traffic limited to right turns only to southbound I-17 . Allow extra travel time. Detour : Northbound I-17 traffic will detour on the frontage road to SR 74 (before re-entering I-17). Use the frontage road detour and avoid using local streets east of I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic . Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only). Access to the city of Phoenix Waste Transfer Station will be maintained via Dixileta Drive, but expect delays and allow extra time.

Eastbound Loop 303 and westbound Sonoran Desert Drive traffic will not be able to travel under I-17 this weekend while the northbound I-17 closure is in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10). Detours : Eastbound Loop 303 drivers can access northbound I-17 by exiting to northbound 43rd Avenue and using eastbound Dove Valley Road to the northbound frontage road and SR 74. Loop 303 drivers also can consider using northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 . Drivers who normally would use westbound Sonoran Desert Drive to access southbound I-17 can use alternate routes including southbound North Valley Parkway to westbound Jomax Road.

Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Broadway Road closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 10) for sign work. Broadway Road closed in both directions between I-10 and 55th Street. 52nd Street also closed in both directions at Broadway Road. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10 for bridge work. Detours : Alternate routes will be available. For more information visit I10BroadwayCurve.com . Note : Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Baseline and Broadway roads from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8).

Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Gilbert Road closed for approximately 60 days starting late Sunday night for reconstruction as part of ongoing widening project. The ramp is scheduled to be closed from 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 9) to mid-April . Detours : Consider using the westbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper or Lindsay roads.