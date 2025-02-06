Submit Release
ADOT completes US 95 widening project in Yuma

YUMA – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a $23.9 million improvement project to expand capacity on US 95 between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground, the area’s top civilian employer.

The project transformed about 3 miles of US 95 northeast of Yuma from one to two lanes in each direction, plus a center turning lane, between Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal bridge. The project included a new bridge over the canal.

The work was partly funded by a $13.3 million U.S. Department of Defense grant as part of its Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, which is a competitive grant program designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure that support a military installation’s sustainability.

The improvements included a related project completed in 2022 that widened 3.6 miles of US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Wash. ADOT split the improvements in two parts to minimize delays for agricultural users, as well as the adjacent urban and military areas. 


 

