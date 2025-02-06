Attorney General Jackley Announces Arkansas Man Arrested After Standoff With Law Enforcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces an Arkansas man was arrested Thursday after a standoff that occurred at a residence north of Witten in Tripp County.

Law enforcement officers had served an arrest warrant and a search warrant at a home occupied by Rodney Carnes, 54, who was wanted on charges in Arkansas. During the service of the warrants, Carnes refused to leave the residence making threats to law enforcement and himself. Law enforcement reported Carnes fired several rounds from a firearm, but no one was injured.

After approximately three hours, Carnes ultimately complied with law enforcement, exited the residence, and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

There is no further threat to the public.

“All of the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies involved handled this fluid situation with professionalism,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate their efforts to apprehend the suspect without injuries. There is no further threat to the public.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the FBI, and the Tripp County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident. Other agencies involved were the U.S. Marshals Service, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and the Lyman County Sheriff’s Office.

