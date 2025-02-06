UDAF Commissioner Craig W Buttars Announces Retirement

Commissioner Craig W Buttars with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has announced his decision to retire, concluding four years of dedicated service to the State of Utah.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve as the Commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food,” said Buttars. “My love for agriculture and Utah’s farmers and ranchers has only grown stronger as I have served my time in this role. I hope they feel that I have represented them well and have helped make a positive impact for agriculture and the State of Utah.”

Appointed by Governor Spencer Cox in January 2021, Buttars has provided steady leadership and fostered innovation within UDAF. Under his direction, the department has made significant strides in efficiency, policy development, and program expansion to better serve Utah’s agricultural community and the people of Utah.

During his tenure, Buttars has spearheaded key initiatives, including:

creating the Utah Food Security Processing Grant, strengthening local food systems and expanding processing capacity;

expanding the Agricultural Water Optimization Program, helping farmers and ranchers improve irrigation efficiency;

expanding and improving the Utah Medical Cannabis Program;

improving internal operations, saving taxpayer dollars and improving efficiency;

and ensuring the voices of Utah’s farmers, ranchers, and food businesses were represented in critical policy discussions such as Great Salt Lake strategies, public land management, and other state and national agricultural issues.

Buttars’ retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career in public service. Prior to his role at UDAF, Buttars served as Cache County Executive, a member of the Cache County Council, and as a representative for Utah House District 3. His commitment to Utah’s communities and agricultural industry has been unwavering.

Commissioner Buttars will finish out his appointment through the end of the 2025 Utah Legislative Session, after which, Governor Cox will appoint UDAF’s next commissioner.