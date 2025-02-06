Civil Lawyer Might Be Liable Over Order in Criminal Case

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has reinstated a legal malpractice action by a man against the lawyer who was provided to him by his insurer in a wrongful death action, holding that the plaintiff succeeded in alleging a breach of a duty to advise him that in agreeing to a settlement for policy limits, he remained potentially liable for payment out of his own pocket of any sum assessed as restitution in a criminal action.

