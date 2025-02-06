Submit Release
Should arsonist get death penalty if people die in wildfire? California Supreme Court to decide

Raymond Lee Oyler, sentenced to death for starting a 2006 Southern California blaze that killed five firefighters, didn’t shoot or stab his victims, or kill them personally with his bare hands. So should he be put to death?

