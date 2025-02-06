Police Officer - Probationary Recruitment
Published on November 27, 2023
Police Officer Probationary Recruitment
Application Opens: Monday, December 4, 2023
Application Closes: At 1000 applications or Friday, December 15, 2023 (whatever comes first)
On December 4, 2023, the City of Miami will open the Police Officer – Probationary Recruitment position. Anyone that wishes to apply MUST have a valid email address in order to create their unique user profile.
Please view How to Become a Miami Police Officer in order to apply to the position
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.