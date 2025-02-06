Submit Release
Police Officer - Probationary Recruitment

Published on November 27, 2023

 Police Officer Probationary Recruitment

 

Application Opens: Monday, December 4, 2023

Application Closes: At 1000 applications or Friday, December 15, 2023 (whatever comes first)

 

On December 4, 2023, the City of Miami will open the Police Officer – Probationary Recruitment position. Anyone that wishes to apply MUST have a valid email address in order to create their unique user profile.

Please view How to Become a Miami Police Officer in order to apply to the position

