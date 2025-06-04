Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,036 in the last 365 days.

City of Miami Named to CDP’s 2024 A-List for Climate Leadership

Published on June 02, 2025

News-Generic-background-2.png

The City of Miami is proud to announce that it has received an “A” on its 2024 CDP report, placing it among the top-performing cities in the world for climate transparency and action. Of nearly 1,000 cities that submitted environmental disclosures in 2024, only 112 achieved an “A” score. Miami is one of just 29 U.S. cities and the only city in Florida to earn this distinction.

This marks a significant achievement, as the City earned an A- in 2023. The 2024 recognition reflects continued progress and leadership in climate adaptation, mitigation, and data transparency.

CDP is a global nonprofit that operates the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. In 2024, CDP updated its scoring criteria to be more rigorous, making Miami’s top-tier score even more noteworthy. The assessment includes a comprehensive evaluation of each city's climate risks, greenhouse gas emissions, resilience strategies, and policy actions toward meeting sustainability goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

City of Miami Named to CDP’s 2024 A-List for Climate Leadership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more