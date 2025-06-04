City of Miami Named to CDP’s 2024 A-List for Climate Leadership

Published on June 02, 2025

The City of Miami is proud to announce that it has received an “A” on its 2024 CDP report, placing it among the top-performing cities in the world for climate transparency and action. Of nearly 1,000 cities that submitted environmental disclosures in 2024, only 112 achieved an “A” score. Miami is one of just 29 U.S. cities and the only city in Florida to earn this distinction.

This marks a significant achievement, as the City earned an A- in 2023. The 2024 recognition reflects continued progress and leadership in climate adaptation, mitigation, and data transparency.

CDP is a global nonprofit that operates the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. In 2024, CDP updated its scoring criteria to be more rigorous, making Miami’s top-tier score even more noteworthy. The assessment includes a comprehensive evaluation of each city's climate risks, greenhouse gas emissions, resilience strategies, and policy actions toward meeting sustainability goals.