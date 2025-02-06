Damian Pardo To Be Sworn-In As Commissioner for District 2

Published on December 16, 2023

Residents and the media are invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Damian Pardo as Commissioner for the City of Miami, District 2. A dedicated public servant for more than 35 years, Mr. Damian Pardo brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to enhancing the well-being of our community. Join us in celebrating this significant milestone and enthusiasm for our city's continued growth and prosperity.

"This moment is not just about my inauguration as Commissioner, but about the collective power of our community coming together to shape a better future. I am truly honored to serve and inspired by the potential we hold to make meaningful strides in the areas that matter most to us," said Commissioner Pardo.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, we have moved the reception to Capital Grille located at 444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131.

Please contact Diana Delgado at (305) 431-2691 or diana@dg-communications.com for interview requests.