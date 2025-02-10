Dr. Katalina Dean Encourages Spinal Health and Posture Correction in 2025

Dr. Katalina Dean, clinical director of Scoliosis Center of Utah

New Year, New Posture: Dr. Katalina Dean of The Scoliosis Center of Utah Encourages the Community to Prioritize Posture Correction for Better Health in 2025

Improving your posture can make a world of difference.” — Dr. Katalina Dean

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we welcome 2025, Dr. Katalina Dean and her team at Scoliosis Center of Utah are inviting Salt Lake City residents to make this year the time to focus on their posture and overall spinal health. Dr. Katalina Dean who has spent her career helping people improve their posture and transform their lives, is emphasizing the profound impact that good posture can have on one's health, well-being, and quality of life.“Good posture is the foundation of a healthy body,” said Dr. Katalina Dean, founder of Scoliosis Center of Utah. “It influences how we move, how we feel, and even how we think. Whether you're dealing with back pain, health issues, tension, fatigue, or just want to feel better overall, focusing on improving your posture can make a world of difference.”With over a decade of experience in spinal health, Dr. Katalina Dean has become a trusted expert in scoliosis bracing, posture correction, and corrective chiropractic care - offering specialized care that focuses on improving alignment and function for individuals of all ages. She is one of only a handful of chiropractors in the State of Utah trained in the Chiropractic BioPhysicstechnique - the most scientific, published, and researched corrective care method in the world.Dr. Katalina Dean also excels in helping the Salt Lake City community with non-invasive and highly effective Scoliois bracing through the ScoliBracesystem.In 2025, Dr. Katalina Dean is committed to raising awareness about the importance of posture for overall health. She stresses that proper alignment isn’t just for those experiencing discomfort—it’s a vital aspect of living well, preventing injury, and maintaining vitality. As part of her efforts, The Scoliosis Center of Utah is offering consultations and posture assessments to help patients address the root cause of their scoliotic or postural issues, and get the right type of custom treatment plan.“Posture is so much more than just standing up straight,” Dr. Katalina Dean added. “It’s about creating balance within the body, ensuring proper nerve flow and function, and allowing for better mobility. It affects everything from how you sleep to how you perform at work or in sports.”Dr. Katalina Dean's extensive experience in helping people with a wide range of spinal conditions has given her a deep understanding of the body's mechanics and the importance of addressing posture early. Her clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate care that empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

