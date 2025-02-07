@Goldpawnership and @JoeHollywood Announce New Exclusive Collaboration on WhatNot

Joe Hollywood Sports Cards Designer Goods at Goldpawnership on WhatNot Live Auctions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, a leading live shopping seller of authentic designer luxury handbags, designer accessories, gold and diamond jewelry and high-end watches, today announced an exciting collaboration with Joe Hollywood Sports Cards, renowned for their expertise in rare and valuable sports cards. This upcoming live streaming collaboration will bring together the worlds of high-end fashion, luxury timepieces, and the thrilling realm of sports card collecting on a live shopping app called WhatNot."We are thrilled to partner with Joe Hollywood, a true icon in the sports card community," said Lena of Goldpawnership. "This collaboration allows us to offer our discerning clientele access to exclusive and highly sought-after sports cards, while also showcasing the unique synergy between luxury goods and the exciting world of sports collectibles. It bridges the gap of two uncorrelated business demographics, creating new and exciting relationships."“The live stream collaboration will feature a series of exclusive designer promotions, including a diamond Rolex Datejust watch, a Cartier 18K gold Love bracelet, and rare sports cards giveaways, TV’s and many other givaways,” continues Lena. “It is free to join & watch on WhatNot. Goldpawnership will also showcase a curated collection of sports cards from Joe Hollywood Sports Cards within Joe’s Whatnot store, providing customers with access to rare and valuable pieces. Furthermore, Goldpawnership and Joe Hollywood Sports Cards will collaborate on joint marketing initiatives, including social media campaigns and cross-promotional activities, to reach a wider audience of sports card collectors and luxury goods enthusiasts.”About GoldpawnershipGoldpawnership is a leading luxury reseller of authentic designer handbags, shoes, small leather goods, jewelry, diamonds, gold, and luxury watches. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on providing exceptional value, Goldpawnership has established itself as a trusted name in the second-hand designer luxury goods market.About Joe HollywoodJoe Hollywood Sports Cards, also known as the "Card Pulling Machine," is a renowned figure in the sports card industry, specializing in the rarest and most valuable cards across all sports. With a deep passion for the hobby and a keen eye for identifying and acquiring exceptional pieces, Joe Hollywood has built a reputation for excellence in the sports card world.Media ContactJeff Venice(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

