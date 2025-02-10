28th Annual Arizona Bike Week Returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale with Concerts and New Attractions

Stunt riders perform a thrilling motorcycle trick at AZ Bike Week

Arizona Bike Week offers an alternative to the stereotypical roses and chocolate Valentine's gift, with memories that will last a lifetime!

We're a fast-growing rally, committed to bigger, better entertainment each year. Expect unique experiences, mixing tradition with new attractions, plus a four-night concert series at a great value.” — Kristina Anderson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 28th annual Arizona Bike Week motorcycle rally and music festival will take place at WestWorld of Scottsdale from April 2-6, offering a mix of concerts, bike shows, and activities for motorcycle enthusiasts and the general public.

Key features of this year's event include performances by Jackyl, Stone Temple Pilots, Mudvayne, and Five Finger Death Punch, as well as seven bike shows, four stunt shows, a vendor expo, factory demo rides, flat track racing, and a military tribute bike display. Attendees can also expect custom builder showcases, daily contests, games, and after-hour parties.

Kristina Anderson, event producer, said, "We're excited to bring a bigger and more diverse entertainment lineup each year. Arizona Bike Week has become known for its mix of traditional rally activities and new attractions, offering great value for attendees. Our goal is to create a unique experience for all who attend."

Arizona Bike Week began as a local gathering and has grown into one of the five largest motorcycle rallies in the U.S. Its rapid rise in popularity is attributed to Arizona's ideal riding conditions, scenic routes, and the substantial infrastructure in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. Travelers from across the country and around the globe attend to experience Arizona's spring weather and the stunning Sonoran Desert.

This year's event will introduce several new attractions, including the Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show - one of the longest-running and most prestigious custom bike competitions - and the MotoClay Lowco Vicla Motorcycle Show, showcasing the growing Vicla trend. The Amped Electric Games Stunt Show, featuring electric unicycle riders reaching speeds of up to 50 mph, will also debut.

Arizona Bike Week aims to offer a fun, friendly environment for riders and non-riders alike, with live music performances and a wide range of activities.

The RockYard at Arizona Bike Week 2025 Concert Lineup!

