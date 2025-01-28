Scottsdale Prepares for the Return of Arizona Bike Week, April 2-6, 2025

AZ Bike Week 2025

Premier music fest at WestWorld with Stone Temple Pilots, Five Finger Death Punch & more, plus stunt shows, charity rides & the return of flat track racing.

We're honored to see Arizona Bike Week grow each year, bringing riders and music lovers together to celebrate motorsports and music in a vibrant, festive, and safe atmosphere.” — Lisa Cyr

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorcycles, music and high-octane thrills await when Arizona Bike Week, the nation's fastest-growing motorcycle rally, rolls back into WestWorld of Scottsdale this spring. Set for Wednesday, April 2 through Sunday, April 6, 2025, this year's event will feature a star-studded musical lineup, pulse-pounding stunt shows and more vendors than ever before, promising nonstop excitement for riders, families and first-time attendees alike.

Headlining this year's RockYard event lineup is Five Finger Death Punch with hard-hitting anthems such as "Wash It All Away" and "Lift Me Up," and Stone Temple Pilots, the legendary rock band behind hits like "Interstate Love Song," "Creep" and "Vaseline." Hard rock favorites MuDvAyNe and Jackyl are also set to take the stage throughout the five days of festivities.

The Southwest's largest bike event and one of the only women-owned rallies in the nation, Arizona Bike Week drew more than 80,000 attendees last year who came to hear live music, ride alongside other enthusiasts, shop hundreds of onsite vendors, and enjoy an action-packed roster of stunt shows and unique entertainment.

While this year's rally will feature the return of fan-favorite stunt shows like the FMX Extreme Stunt Show, where FMX-riding adrenaline junkies soar to heights of more than 30', the TwinStunts Thrill Show, a live-action thrill show featuring identical twin brothers, and the Globe of Death, where riders perform death-defying acts inside a mesh steel sphere, it will also welcome back Flat Track Racing. This exhilarating, 1/8-mile dirt track competition demands serious skills from riders and is experiencing a nationwide resurgence in popularity, making it a must-see highlight of this year's rally.

"We're honored to see how much Arizona Bike Week has grown year after year, allowing riding enthusiasts and music lovers to come together and share their passion for motorsports and music in a lively, festive and safe atmosphere," said Lisa Cyr, who co-owns Arizona Bike Week alongside Kristina Anderson. "This year's musical and vendor lineups are among the biggest and best to date, and we can't wait to welcome everyone out to WestWorld this spring."

While last year's festivities welcomed more than 230 vendors offering up everything from fine leather goods and "permanent" jewelry to onsite tattoos and IV drips (in addition to the vast array of motorsports parts and accessories), this year's Bike Week vendor selection is set to surpass even that, with its expanded vendor marketplace offering an even greater variety of high-quality merchandise and services.

Arizona Bike Week has a range of ticketing opportunities available, including Rally passes, starting at just $96, which grant attendees access to the entire five-day event, plus all four headliner concerts, and single-day passes, starting at $24, which offer access on a specific day of a guest's choosing. Event entry is also free on Sunday, April 6, allowing attendees to check out the Swap Meet and other event draws, including everything but a concert, with no admission fee. Early Rider Passes are also available for those who just want to browse the vendors. Get TIX.

New this year are Early Rider passes, which are available at a deep discount for those who enter the event before 3 p.m. Onsite RV and tent camping opportunities are also available and include two General Admission rally passes, giving guests a chance to stay onsite so they don't miss a minute of the action. Early bird pricing is currently in effect.

Other 2025 Arizona Bike Week event draws include a used bike corral where sellers can get their wheels in front of thousands of prospective buyers and charity rides that give attendees a chance to give back while enjoying scenic rides and the camaraderie of like-minded enthusiasts. There will also be six bike shows and an indoor car show . Hilary's Hot Rods will present Arizona Bike Week's inaugural indoor car show, and Moto Clay and Lowco will host the first-ever Vicla Motorcycle Show. Our bike show lineup also includes an all-female and performance bike show, sound competition, and the legendary Rat's Hole Custom Bike Show.

Stay tuned for more announcements about the activities, special guests and exclusive opportunities coming to Arizona Bike Week, and call 480.644.8191 or visit AZBikeWeek.com for additional information.

Arizona Bike Week 2025 is Coming in Hot!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.