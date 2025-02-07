Berry Law Celebrates 60 Years of Legal Advocacy and Growth Exterior of Berry Law's new office in Papillion, NE

Veteran-Owned Law Firm Expands Services and Locations, Releases Super Bowl Commercial

PAPILLION, NE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law proudly marks 60 years of providing dedicated legal advocacy for Veterans, injured individuals, and those in need of strong representation. Founded in 1965 by Vietnam Veteran John Stevens Berry, Sr., the firm has built a legacy of service, integrity, and commitment to justice.

As part of this milestone, Berry Law is launching a special Super Bowl commercial, highlighting the strategic approach, teamwork, and experience that set the firm apart. The commercial underscores the principles that have guided Berry Law for six decades—relentless preparation, execution, and a deep commitment to securing the best possible outcomes for clients.

A Legacy of Service and Growth

Since its founding, Berry Law has remained Veteran-owned and operated, with a mission to fight for those who have served the country. Over the years, the firm has expanded its services to include Veterans disability law, personal injury, and criminal defense, helping clients nationwide pursue justice.

Continuing this expansion, Berry Law is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in Papillion, Nebraska this April at 312 Olson Drive, Suite 105, Papillion, NE 68046.

This new office represents the firm’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible legal support to communities across Nebraska and beyond.

Strategic Representation Built for Success

Like a well-prepared championship team, Berry Law approaches each case with a custom legal strategy. Whether assisting a Veteran with a complex disability appeal, representing an injured client in a personal injury case, or defending constitutional rights in criminal matters, the firm’s attorneys apply a disciplined, results-driven approach to every case.

“Our military background has shaped our ability to solve problems, work as a team, and fight for the best possible outcomes,” said Bob Musilek, Chief Marketing Officer at Berry Law. “This commercial highlights our firm’s values—preparation, teamwork, and commitment—qualities that have driven us for 60 years and will continue to define our future.”

Join the Conversation

Berry Law invites the public to celebrate its 60th anniversary by watching the Super Bowl commercial and engaging in discussions about justice, teamwork, and advocacy.

Visit BerryLaw.com to learn more about the firm’s mission and services.

Follow Berry Law on social media for exclusive content, the commercial premiere, and game-day discussions.

About Berry Law

Berry Law is a nationally recognized law firm focused on Veterans' disability law, personal injury, and criminal defense. Since 1965, the firm has been committed to providing dedicated legal representation with integrity and strategic advocacy.

