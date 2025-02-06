Washington County Awarded $6.8 Million to Replace Corby Bridge

The State of Tennessee and FEMA have approved $6.8 million to replace Washington County’s Corby Bridge, which spans the Nolichucky River and was destroyed when Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

The 411-foot-long, two-lane concrete bridge was built in 1958 near Limestone. Washed away by Helene’s floodwaters, Corby Bridge will be restored with funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program. Work to be completed includes architectural and engineering design services that use modern best construction practices and applicable codes and standards.

FEMA’s share for this project is $5,135,506; the nonfederal share is $1,711,835.

The cost estimate was generated using FEMA's Rapid Assessment with Public Infrastructure Data, which uses geospatial and aerial imagery as well as available Federal Highway Administration and State Department of Transportation data. The scope of work will be updated when the surveys and assessments are completed and a method of repair is selected.

Because Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses state applicants 75% of eligible costs for repairs to existing structures. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred those costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. Tropical Storm Helene swept across Tennessee Sept. 26-30, and the president approved a major disaster declaration on Oct. 2.