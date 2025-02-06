Submit Release
Disaster Causing You Stress? Free Crisis Counseling Available

Disasters can take an emotional toll on your well-being. To ensure that survivors of Tropical Storm Helene have essential support in challenging times, the State of Tennessee and FEMA are offering free and confidential crisis counseling and mental health support.

Survivors who live or work in Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties can get help regardless of their eligibility for FEMA disaster assistance. 

FEMA’s crisis counseling program offers mental health services and training activities to help disaster survivors manage stress, process trauma, cope with their experiences and losses, and connect with additional resources. The program does not provide full mental health or psychiatric services.

Counselors are available to visit you at home, at a shelter, your temporary home or places of worship at no cost. Crisis counseling services and educational programs are also provided one-on-one and in group settings.

For free and confidential crisis support in any language, call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990

For more information, you may also visit Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Help.

FEMA encourages all survivors to take advantage of these resources as they navigate their recovery from the storm.

