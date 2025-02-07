TAC Security Acquires CyberScope Europe- Based Web3 Security Firm

Founder and CEO, Trishneet Arora at TAC Security's Listing Ceremony

CyberScope: A Leading Web3 Security Firm with a Global Client Base of Over 3,000, Successful Track Record: 2,780 Audits and $134 Billion in Secured Assets

TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE:TAC)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC Security, a global risk-based vulnerability management company to acquire CyberScope, a leading Web3 security firm specializing in smart contract audits and vulnerability assessment for blockchain-based applications. This acquisition solidifies TAC Security’s position as the undisputed leader in Web3 security.

First Vulnerability Management Company Globally to introduce Web3 Security and Smart Contract Audit

The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of TAC Security, as it continues its mission to secure the rapidly growing in vulnerability management space. CyberScope’s expertise in smart contract auditing and blockchain vulnerability assessment complements TAC Security’s comprehensive vulnerability management platform (VMP), enabling the company to offer an integrated solution for Web3 Security. As part of the acquisition, smart contract audits and assessments will now be a core component of TAC Security’s ESOF, allowing clients to access enhanced security solutions to mitigate blockchain-specific vulnerabilities.

CyberScope’s suite of products, including Cyberscan, Similarityscan, Safescan, and Signaturescan, will be seamlessly integrated with TAC Security’s existing offerings. These tools have become essential for safeguarding Web3 projects, trusted by global brands like CoinMarketCap, Coingecko, and millions of investors worldwide. In fact, CyberScope’s Audit Badge, granted in partnership with CoinMarketCap, is one of the only industry-recognized certifications, adding credibility and trust to Web3 projects.

This partnership positions TAC Security to cross-sell its broader cybersecurity solutions to CyberScope’s clients, while also introducing CyberScope’s smart contract audits to TAC Security’s existing clientele, expanding the total addressable market for both companies.

With over 2,780 audits completed and more than $134 billion in secured assets, CyberScope has established itself as a leader in Web3 security, further strengthening TAC Security’s competitive advantage.

This acquisition also expands TAC Security’s presence in Europe, positioning the company to serve the growing demand for Web3 security across the continent. CyberScope’s established reputation in Europe further strengthens TAC’s global footprint, allowing the company to offer tailored solutions for Web3 and blockchain projects in key markets across Europe.

Opportunity to unlock exciting cross-selling opportunities, enabling TAC Security to offer its full suite of cybersecurity solutions—including vulnerability management, penetration testing, and compliance—to CyberScope’s established client base. Similarly, CyberScope’s smart contract auditing services will be offered to TAC Security’s enterprise clients, helping both companies accelerate their growth and expand their service offerings.

"The acquisition of CyberScope propels TAC Security toward becoming the world’s largest vulnerability management company. With CyberScope’s 3,000+ clients, we are rapidly advancing toward our 10,000-client goal by 2026. As Web3 security gains prominence amid regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, CyberScope’s expertise in smart contract audits enhances our ability to secure blockchain ecosystems. This strategic move solidifies our leadership in the the next era of vulnerability management.”, said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security.

TAC Security is on track to become the world’s largest vulnerability management company by March 2026, with a target of reaching 10,000 customers globally. The acquisition of CyberScope plays a crucial role in this journey, providing the company with new technologies, tools, and a broader client base to help meet its ambitious goal.

By this acquisition TAC Security and CyberScope will jointly have over 6000 Clients Globally. “This acquisition marks a seismic shift in the Web3 security landscape! By teaming up with TAC Security, we’re unlocking unparalleled potential to dominate the blockchain security space. Their global leadership and industry-leading vulnerability management solutions, combined with our expertise in smart contract audits, will redefine the future of cybersecurity. This is just the beginning of an unstoppable journey!”, said Thanos Tsavlis,

CEO, Cyberscope.

In the In Dec 2024, Chainalysis Acquires Isreal-based Web3 Security Company Hexagate

