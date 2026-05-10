Cybersecurity Firm TAC Security Appoints Former NM (U.S.) Attorney General Hector Balderas as Independent Director

Hector Hugo Balderas as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

TAC Security (NSE:TAC)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE:TAC) listed cybersecurity company, announced the appointment of Hector Balderas as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company.

The appointment has been approved by the Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Balderas will hold office for a term of three consecutive years, effective May 7, 2026, to May 6, 2029, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Mr. Balderas is already associated with the TAC Security ecosystem as an Independent Director on the Board of TAC Security Inc., USA, and CyberScope Web3 Security Inc., bringing strong continuity, governance alignment, and international strategic perspective to TAC InfoSec Limited.

A highly respected American public servant, attorney, and governance leader, Mr. Balderas brings an exceptional profile to TAC Infosec Limited. He has served as the Attorney General of New Mexico and earlier as the State Auditor of New Mexico, where he built a reputation for public accountability, financial oversight, legal reform, transparency, and institutional integrity.

Mr. Balderas’ career stands out for its rare combination of legal authority, public trust, regulatory experience, and executive leadership. As Attorney General, he was responsible for protecting public interest, strengthening law enforcement coordination, advancing consumer protection, and driving accountability across public institutions. As State Auditor, he played a key role in promoting fiscal responsibility, transparency, and ethical governance.

He is also recognized as one of the youngest statewide elected officials in the United States, a distinction that reflects his early leadership, strong public mandate, and ability to operate at the highest levels of government. His journey from public office to global board leadership represents a powerful addition to TAC Security’s governance framework.

His appointment significantly strengthens TAC Infosec Limited’s Board with international governance experience, legal depth, public-sector credibility, regulatory understanding, and independent oversight. As TAC continues to expand across the United States and global cybersecurity markets, Mr. Balderas’ experience will bring valuable perspective in governance, compliance, public-private partnerships, and international institutional relationships.

The Company has also confirmed that Mr. Balderas is not related to any of the Directors of the Company and is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other authority.

“Mr. Hector Hugo Balderas brings exceptional stature, governance depth, legal experience, and global credibility to TAC Infosec Limited. His distinguished service as Attorney General and State Auditor of New Mexico reflects a career built on accountability, integrity, public trust, and institutional leadership. His association with TAC Security Inc., USA, and CyberScope Web3 Security Inc. already reflects his strong alignment with our global vision, said Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security.

As TAC Security continues to scale internationally, especially across the United States and other strategic markets, his guidance will be invaluable in strengthening our governance framework, deepening our global credibility, and supporting our mission to build one of the world’s most trusted cybersecurity companies.”

In March, TAC Security Surpasses 10,000 Clients, and Emerges Among the Top 5 Vulnerability Management & AppSec Companies Globally.

About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TAC

TAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis. TAC Security holds certifications including CREST, and ISO standards, and partners with global technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

For more details, please contact:

Group Corporate Communications | TAC Security | media@tacsecurity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.