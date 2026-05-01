TAC Security’s Socify.ai Reaches 100 Clients in Six Months, Simplifying SOC 2 Compliance for Enterprises

Rapid adoption across AI, SaaS, fintech, and enterprise platforms signals a shift away from fragmented compliance tools

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Socify.ai, the compliance automation platform by TAC Security (NSE: TAC), has onboarded over 100 companies within just six months of launch, highlighting growing demand for simpler, more scalable approaches to SOC 2 compliance.

Traditionally, SOC 2 compliance has been complex, manual, and heavily dependent on periodic audits, often slowing down enterprise growth and sales cycles. As companies scale, maintaining compliance becomes not just a requirement, but a continuous operational challenge.

Socify.ai addresses this by simplifying and automating SOC 2 workflows while enabling continuous monitoring, allowing organizations to stay compliant rather than prepare for audits.

Broad Industry Adoption Signals Market Shift

Socify.ai’s early clients span a wide range of industries, including:

• AI & SaaS Platforms: Smartsolo.ai, Carnot.AI, Ariso.ai, Deliberately.ai, Praxis AI

• Developer & Productivity Tools: Mailmeteor, Rclone, Cloze, PDFfiller

• Cybersecurity & Data Platforms: Privacy Hawk, Zenfox.ai, EmergeData.ai

• Fintech & Payments: Apron Payments Ltd, Lendr, Net2Phone

• Sales & Marketing Tech: ContactOut.io, Traack.ai, Loxo.co, Cloudfunnel.com

• Enterprise Software & Infrastructure: CloudHQ.net, Stringee.com, QualityUnit

Geoff McQueen, Founder of Ascendius said, "Socify gave us a clear, structured way to get SOC 2 done without pulling us away from building the business. We stayed focused on growth while becoming audit-ready far faster than expected."

This cross-industry adoption also reflects a common reality:

• SOC 2 compliance remains a major bottleneck for modern companies.

• A Changing Approach to Compliance

• And organizations are no longer asking how fast they can pass an audit, they are asking how consistently they can demonstrate trust.

Challenging Traditional Compliance Models

The rapid onboarding of 100 clients in six months signals more than early traction; it reflects growing dissatisfaction with legacy approaches.

Many organizations still rely on tools that automate parts of compliance but leave gaps in visibility, control, and ownership.

Socify.ai is designed to solve this end-to-end by offering:

• Continuous compliance monitoring

• Centralized visibility and control

• Reduced audit dependency

• Faster enterprise readiness

Early customer adoption also highlights the platform’s impact across high-growth digital businesses, particularly those requiring fast and scalable compliance

frameworks.

Gilad Vinitsky, VP of INVT said, “Socify removed the compliance burden without slowing us down. We didn’t need consultants, and we always knew exactly what to do next. SOC 2 stopped being stressful and started supporting growth.”

Addressing this milestone and changing nature of compliance, Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security said, “Companies are no longer just looking for tools to pass audits, they are looking for platforms that simplify and own the SOC 2 compliance problem end-to-end and affordable.”

TAC Security’s vision is to scale Socify to 10,000 clients by making SOC 2 compliance affordable, automated, and accessible for growing companies globally.

Built on Trusted Cybersecurity Foundation

Socify.ai by TAC Security, a publicly listed global cybersecurity company trusted by over 10,000 clients across 100+ countries, bringing enterprise-grade credibility to a category often defined by standalone tools.

Earlier in March, TAC InfoSec crossed 10,000 clients, to enter and become global top 5 in vulnerability management.

About TAC Security (TAC InfoSec Limited) – NSE: TAC

TAC Security is a publicly listed global cybersecurity company, emerged as global top 5 in vulnerability management. Serving 10,000+ clients across 100+ countries, the company is among the world’s largest vulnerability management providers by client count. Its flagship platform, ESOF (Enterprise Security in One Framework), enables cyber risk quantification, vulnerability assessment, and AI-driven security analysis.

About Socify.ai (https://socify.ai/)

Socify.ai by TAC Security, is a compliance automation platform designed to simplify and accelerate SOC 2 readiness for modern businesses. By combining automation, continuous monitoring, and real-time visibility, Socify enables organizations to move from audit-driven processes to continuous, always-on compliance, helping them scale faster with measurable trust.

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