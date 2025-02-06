TxDOT district awarded for clean safety record

Feb. 6, 2025

By Heather Deaton

ATLANTA, Texas — Safety at TxDOT is paramount. It is practiced and preached consistently at each of the agency’s 25 districts across the state.

TxDOT’s Atlanta District was recently honored with the Texas Bluebonnet Safety Award, given to organizations taking steps to proactively lower employee incident rates to zero. The program compares the agency’s safety record with other comparable entities.

“Safety is our mission each and every day at work,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells.

Mission Zero, TxDOT’s goal to operate with zero injuries or incidents, has been the agency’s guiding light for years.

Under the Mission Zero initiative, TxDOT employees learn to make safety intentional every minute of every day. Employees are urged to call a safety timeout when needed, communicate safe practices to others and seek out hazards to reduce or eliminate.

The Atlanta District worked all of 2024 with no injuries, no incidents and no lost time.

“It is our expectation and our goal every single year as we carry out our extensive workload,” Wells said. “Getting home at the end of every day to our families is priority one.”