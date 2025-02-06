Armstrong testifies in support of bill to review boards and commissions, shrink government

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong testified today in support of legislation that would create a task force to review all state boards and commissions to determine which ones can be combined or dissolved, in keeping with his goal of shrinking government and making it more efficient.

“Today the Governor’s Office oversees more than 150 boards and commissions in state government. That’s too many,” Armstrong said, noting every board carries a cost – even those with volunteer members. “When government stays in silos, it leads to duplicative work. Our goal for the task force is to create efficiencies and make sure each board’s mission is still relevant today.”

Senate Bill 2308 was introduced by Sen. Kristin Roers and co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, Senate Majority Leader David Hogue and Rep. Scott Louser. The bill proposes creating a task force to review the more than 150 boards and commissions in state government and report back to the 2027 Legislature with recommendations on which boards can be combined or dissolved and which ones are essential to the core functions of government.

Armstrong first voiced support for SB 2308 during his State of the State address on Jan. 7, saying that making government services more efficient and user-friendly will be a focus of his administration. To kickstart the effort, he signed an executive order dissolving five groups that hadn’t met in over a calendar year. As currently written, SB 2308 would dissolve 18 existing boards, with state agencies absorbing the boards’ duties and scope in some cases.

“I look forward to continuing to work on this bill with all of you to reduce the footprint of government and save North Dakota taxpayers money,” he said to the Senate State and Local Government Committee.