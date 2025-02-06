Tariff Response Survey, Hotline

CANADA, February 6 - The Province has created channels for Nova Scotian business owners dealing with the United States to get quick access to the latest information related to tariffs.

“Now more than ever, we need to be Nova Scotia loyal. Our local businesses know this, and they’re looking for ways to grow their business across Canada and internationally. They’ll have questions, and we’re here to help,” said Premier Tim Houston. “If the Trump Tax returns, it will raise costs for everyone on both sides of the border. Our hope is the United States will not reinstate this harmful policy. In the meantime, we are fighting for Nova Scotian businesses, and we’ll take strong action to help them stay strong and competitive.”

A survey is at https://novascotia.ca/tariffs . Business people who fill out the online survey will be able to share information about barriers to expanding into interprovincial or international markets. The Province will take that information into account as it moves forward with its tariff response.

There is also a tariff information line at: 1-800-670-4357. If a business person calls and needs follow up, a business navigator will contact them. Other Nova Scotians with questions that require follow up should leave their name, email address and phone number.

Quick Facts:

in 2023, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were $4.4 billion and imports were $682.7 million; the leading exports were tires, fish/prepared seafood, forest products, aerospace products, and plastics

Nova Scotia exports to Mexico were $28.5 million in 2023, and imports were $47.6 million

Canada is the largest export market for 36 U.S. states and ranks among the top three for 46 states; 43 states export more than $1 billion annually to Canada

nearly 70 per cent of Canadian goods exported to the U,S, are integral to manufacturing other products, directly supporting American manufacturing

more than 29,000 Nova Scotian jobs depend on exports to the U.S. – about one in every 16 jobs and more than half (54 per cent) of all jobs in Nova Scotia that are supported by international exports

Additional Resources:

Producers and retailers can register for Nova Scotia Loyal by visiting https://www.nsloyal.ca

Other than cropping, CNS photos are not to be altered in any way