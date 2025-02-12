Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,721 in the last 365 days.

Secure, Sustainable Data Center Decommissioning: OceanTech Leads the Way at Data Center World 2025

OceanTech logo in bold black uppercase letters, with the 'A' stylized in blue, featuring a white triangular cutout resembling an ocean wave.

Your ITAD Tactical Team

Two OceanTech technicians in blue shirts are carefully removing a server from a rack. One technician is wearing a cap and tool belt, while the other is wearing sunglasses and a smartwatch. A rolling cart nearby holds additional server equipment. The backg

OceanTech's ITAD services include securely managing retired IT assets, thorough data sanitization, and ensuring hardware is either refurbished or responsibly recycled to reduce environmental impact.

Ensuring Data Security and Achieving Sustainability Goals through Responsible Data Center Decommissioning

Our mission is to provide decommissioning and ITAD solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency, and long-term impact.”
— Alex Sumetsky
MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OceanTech, a nationwide provider of data center decommissioning and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, is proud to sponsor the Power Sourcing and Sustainability track at Data Center World 2025, taking place April 14-17 in Washington, D.C. This track focuses on addressing key challenges in energy consumption, resource conservation, and sustainable operations within the data center industry.

By participating in this initiative, OceanTech reinforces its commitment to responsible IT resource management and supporting data centers in achieving their sustainability objectives. In addition, OceanTech integrates sustainability by contributing to coral restoration efforts as part of its circular economy initiatives.

“For data centers, embracing a circular economy means maximizing the value of IT assets while minimizing waste and security risks,” said Alex Sumetsky, Co-founder of OceanTech. “Our mission is to provide decommissioning and ITAD solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency, and long-term impact.”

OceanTech offers secure, compliant, and sustainable decommissioning solutions. Its ITAD services include securely managing retired IT assets, thorough data sanitization, and ensuring hardware is either refurbished or responsibly recycled to reduce environmental impact.

Visit Booth 247
At Data Center World 2025, attendees can connect with OceanTech to explore data center decommissioning strategies, sustainable ITAD solutions, and learn more about programs that align OceanTech’s business operations with environmental responsibility.

About OceanTech
OceanTech is an industry leader in IT asset disposition services, data center decommissioning, certified data destruction, compliance reporting, and environmentally responsible electronics recycling. An innovative R2 certified company with over 2,000 customers ranging from Colocations to Fortune 100 companies to Government agencies, OceanTech takes pride in delivering world-class service to organizations small and large.

Molly Dooney
OceanTech IT Asset Disposition
+1 612-331-4456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
X
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Secure, Sustainable Data Center Decommissioning: OceanTech Leads the Way at Data Center World 2025

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more