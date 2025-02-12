Secure, Sustainable Data Center Decommissioning: OceanTech Leads the Way at Data Center World 2025

Your ITAD Tactical Team OceanTech's ITAD services include securely managing retired IT assets, thorough data sanitization, and ensuring hardware is either refurbished or responsibly recycled to reduce environmental impact.

Ensuring Data Security and Achieving Sustainability Goals through Responsible Data Center Decommissioning

Our mission is to provide decommissioning and ITAD solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency, and long-term impact.” — Alex Sumetsky

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OceanTech , a nationwide provider of data center decommissioning and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, is proud to sponsor the Power Sourcing and Sustainability track at Data Center World 2025 , taking place April 14-17 in Washington, D.C. This track focuses on addressing key challenges in energy consumption, resource conservation, and sustainable operations within the data center industry.By participating in this initiative, OceanTech reinforces its commitment to responsible IT resource management and supporting data centers in achieving their sustainability objectives. In addition, OceanTech integrates sustainability by contributing to coral restoration efforts as part of its circular economy initiatives.“For data centers, embracing a circular economy means maximizing the value of IT assets while minimizing waste and security risks,” said Alex Sumetsky, Co-founder of OceanTech. “Our mission is to provide decommissioning and ITAD solutions that drive sustainability, efficiency, and long-term impact.”OceanTech offers secure, compliant, and sustainable decommissioning solutions. Its ITAD services include securely managing retired IT assets, thorough data sanitization, and ensuring hardware is either refurbished or responsibly recycled to reduce environmental impact.Visit Booth 247At Data Center World 2025, attendees can connect with OceanTech to explore data center decommissioning strategies, sustainable ITAD solutions, and learn more about programs that align OceanTech’s business operations with environmental responsibility.About OceanTechOceanTech is an industry leader in IT asset disposition services, data center decommissioning, certified data destruction, compliance reporting, and environmentally responsible electronics recycling. An innovative R2 certified company with over 2,000 customers ranging from Colocations to Fortune 100 companies to Government agencies, OceanTech takes pride in delivering world-class service to organizations small and large.

