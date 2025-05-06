OceanTech Helps Enterprises Turn Windows 11 Deadline Into a Strategic Advantage

Your ITAD Tactical Team

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Windows 10 end-of-support deadline approaches in October 2025, OceanTech , a national leader in secure IT asset disposition ( ITAD ) and data center decommissioning, is urging businesses to stop stalling and start planning. Rather than postponing hardware upgrades or searching for workarounds, CIOs and IT leaders can use this transition as a strategic opportunity to improve security, reduce risk, and recover value from legacy devices.“Organizations have an opportunity to treat this migration as a strategic IT initiative,” said Alex Sumetsky, Co-Founder at OceanTech. “OceanTech helps you modernize your infrastructure efficiently while protecting sensitive data and maximizing the residual value of your outgoing assets.”Microsoft’s Windows 11 hardware requirements are accelerating the retirement of legacy devices, many of which still contain sensitive data. OceanTech delivers comprehensive enterprise support for this transition, including secure onsite pickup, certified data sanitization, and environmentally responsible resale or recycling. With OceanTech as a partner, IT teams can manage large-scale migrations with confidence, knowing compliance, security, and sustainability are fully covered.OceanTech’s turnkey ITAD support includes:-NIST 800-88 compliant SSD and HDD sanitization-Serialized reporting and complete chain-of-custody tracking-Resale and revenue-sharing programs to offset upgrade costs-Environmentally responsible recycling and reuse practices that support corporate ESG initiativesWith cybersecurity threats and compliance demands on the rise, continuing to use unsupported equipment past the deadline introduces unnecessary risk. OceanTech gives IT teams peace of mind by ensuring every device is handled securely, sustainably, and with full documentation.Take control of the transition and turn your Windows 11 migration into long-term momentum. Contact OceanTech to learn more.About OceanTechOceanTech is an industry leader in IT asset disposition services, data center decommissioning, certified data destruction, compliance reporting, and environmentally responsible electronics recycling. An innovative R2 certified company with over 2,000 customers ranging from Colocations to Fortune 100 companies to Government agencies, OceanTech takes pride in delivering world-class service to organizations small and large.

