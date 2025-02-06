Submit Release
Webinar: Innovative Journalism – Educational Resources with Retro Report

Join Maine Department of Education (DOE) Civics Teacher Leader Fellow Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski as she hosts David Olson, Director of Education at Retro Report, for an informative session exploring the organization’s rich educational resources.

Retro Report is an educational journalism organization that connects historical events with current issues through compelling storytelling and investigative reporting.

Attendees will gain insights into:

  • How Retro Report supports social studies educators.
  • Engaging, ready-to-use content and lesson plans for civics instruction.
  • Professional development opportunities for teachers.

Join this webinar via Zoom on Thursday, February 13, at 3:30 p.m. EST. Registration is not required. You may access the webinar here.

The Teacher Leader Fellow program is part of the Maine DOE Office of Teaching and Learning. For questions, contact Breanna Bellefontaine-Krupski at Breanna.Krupski@maine.gov.

 

