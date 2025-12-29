Nominations Open for 2026 Outstanding Early Childhood Professionals Spotlight

Do you know an outstanding early childhood professional who works with children from birth through age eight (8) in a childcare program, public school, private school, or home-visiting setting? If so, please consider nominating them for the 2026 Week of the Young Child® Outstanding Early Childhood Professionals Spotlight. The nomination deadline is February 13, 2026.

Established in 1971 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and the foundational role it plays in a child’s success. It is also a chance to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical stage of growth and development.

This annual recognition program, offered through collaboration between the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services’ Early Care and Education Division, honors dedicated professionals who make a meaningful impact on young children and families. Last year’s inaugural Early Childhood Professionals Spotlight received more than 280 nominations! Those individuals were celebrated at the 2025 annual Early Childhood Education Conference in Portland.



Recognize an outstanding early childhood professional by submitting a nomination through the 2026 Week of the Young Child® spotlight nomination form. The submission deadline is Friday, February 13, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Nominees will be contacted prior to the Week of the Young Child®, which will take place from April 11-17, 2026.

For more information, please contact Michelle Belanger, Maine DOE Pre-K Partnership Specialist, at michelle.belanger@maine.gov or Meg Swanson, Program Manager, at megan.swanson@maine.gov.