Synergist Technology and Cyber Eagle Announce Partnership to Enhance AI Cyber Defense Solutions

AI cyber defense & monitoring solutions for both civilian and defense government sectors

Synergist & Cyber Eagle represents a significant step forward in the global AI tech race. The combined expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the security and resilience of our AI infrastructure.” — Retired Lieutenant General Rick Moore U.S. Air Force

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergist Technology and Cyber Eagle are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to tackle the urgent need for advanced AI cyber defense & monitoring solutions for both civilian and defense government sectors. This collaboration focuses on deploying novel technologies to protect AI systems with a Continuous Authority to Operate (CAO).As AI systems become more integral to our operations, safeguarding them from cyber threats is crucial. This partnership combines both their expertise to deliver robust and reliable AI cyber defense solutions. These capabilities will ensure that AI systems remain secure, resilient, and capable of operating without interruption."With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect our AI systems," said Elycia Morris, CEO of Synergist Technology. "Our partnership with Cyber Eagle will enable us to provide comprehensive cyber defense solutions that meet the unique needs of both civilian and defense government sectors from around the globe." Cyber Eagle's President, Michael Thiessmeier, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Synergist to address the pressing need for cyber defense of AI. Our combined efforts will result in innovative ideas that enhance the security and the operational integrity of the AI systems."The collaboration will involve developing advanced monitoring and defense mechanisms that provide continuous authority to operate in real-time. By integrating these solutions into existing AI systems, Synergist and Cyber Eagle aim to create a safer and more secure digital environment.Synergist Technology, LLCElycia Morris, CEOElycia@Synergist.TechnologyCyber Eagle, Inc.Michael Thiessmeier, PresidentMichael.Thiessmeier@CyberEagle.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.