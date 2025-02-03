Synergist Technology Launches Major Release of its Flagship AI & Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform

AFFIRM 2.0, a secure AI monitoring & security command center built on Microsoft Azure, is redefining AI cybersecurity, governance & compliance.

AI is at an inflection point, to scale significantly, a platform like AFFIRM is absolutely necessary. They help mitigate risks & AI cybersecurity threats which is foundational to success.” — Anil Cheryan, AI Cybersecurity Leader and former CTO, CIO

BOCA RATON , FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergist Technology announces a major version release 2.0 of AFFIRM, an innovative software solution for procuring, managing, and monitoring artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Built on the Microsoft Azure platform, this cutting-edge tool redefines AI and cybersecurity governance and compliance for organizations worldwide.Designed for both government and commercial entities, AFFIRM combines advanced AI governance capabilities with expert-driven compliance solutions designed to meet customers where they are today. “Organizations want to implement among other AI, their Co-Pilot seats, in a way that enables safe and compliant data access and use of those AI systems,” explained Andrew Duggan, CSO Synergist Technology. The AFFIRM solution has keen focus on Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) principles, while helping organizations comply with other regulatory frameworks such as NIST SP 800-53, NIST AI RMF, ISO 27001, EU AI Act, MIT Lincoln Lab, NYC Local Law 144, and Colorado’s AI legislations. This version release allows for an industry and use-case-agnostic approach enabling organizations to comply with both internal and external policies through a guided step-by-step implementation.Organizations benefit from AFFIRM's ability to quickly adapt to new frameworks and monitoring techniques incorporating insights from diverse researchers, ensuring solutions are informed by the latest security, governance, and compliance protocols.Transforming AI Cybersecurity, Governance and Compliance.● Unified Governance: A single platform for managing AI and cybersecurity governance, adaptable to any industry or use case around the world.● Proactive Monitoring for Pre and Post AI Solution Deployment: Real-time compliance tracking to address ever-changing regulatory mandates before releasing into production and for the lifecycle of the solution to reduce AI-related risks.● Streamlined Processes: Tools for efficient AI procurement, risk modeling, monitoring, and reporting, suitable for organizations at any maturity level.● Enhanced Security and Risk Reporting for AI: Professional Services for proper configuration, for example Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps, which enables a more robust security environment for AI model deployments.● Procurement Framework: Enable a responsible purchasing process for AI that is risk adjusted for the use case, industry or your business tolerance.● Certifications: By prioritizing compliance and security, AFFIRM enables AI adoption while aligning with security, industry, and regulatory standards. With plans to achieve FedRAMP High authorization, Facility Security Clearance and Zero Trust Architecture mapping, AFFIRM is poised to support the most demanding environments.“AFFIRM represents a new era in AI security governance,” said Elycia Morris, CEO of Synergist Technology. “Our close alignment with Microsoft and commitment to compliance frameworks enable organizations to adopt AI with confidence and control. This 2.0 launch enables Synergist’s customers to transform the way AI is responsibly managed in their environment.”“The version 2 release brings together AI and Safety in the form of governance, risk and compliance workflows, like no other platform I have seen. Synergist meets an organization where they are with AI training and procurement frameworks to begin the journey through the life cycle of AI deployment with consistent observability of AI model’s performance, quality or security dashboards and reporting,” Julie Gordon Pliant CEO.

