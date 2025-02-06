Premier Phophi Ramathuba: Roads Agency Limpopo Dinner

Programme Director

MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Mr. Ernest Rachoene

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms. Thandi Moraka

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Ms. Tandi Mahambehla

RAL Interim Accounting Authority, Mr. Moses Tseli

Captains of Industry

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Riperile, Lokovhela, Thobela, Good Evening, Goie Naand

It is an honour to stand before you this evening at a gathering where vision meets opportunity and where partnerships have the power to redefine our province’s economic landscape.

We are gathered not only as government leaders and mining executives but as architects of the future—builders of a Limpopo that is prosperous, connected, and thriving.

Limpopo: A Land of Opportunity

Limpopo is rich in minerals, home to vast reserves of platinum group metals, chrome, coal, and other critical resources. The mining sector remains a cornerstone of our economy, driving investment, employment, and regional development.

However, mining operations do not exist in isolation. Their efficiency and profitability are directly linked to the quality of our infrastructure, particularly roads.

Our province faces a road backlog of 13,500 km that needs tarring, with 7,000 km of paved roads requiring urgent maintenance. Recent heavy rains and floods have worsened the situation, undoing progress made through the Dikgerekgere Wednesday Initiative.

Without urgent intervention, our infrastructure challenges will continue to stifle economic growth, increase business costs, and deter new investments.

A Call for Mining Sector Investment in Infrastructure

The responsibility of developing infrastructure cannot rest solely on government. Mining companies, as key beneficiaries of our road networks, must take an active role in ensuring their sustainability. This is not charity but a sound business investment.

Well-maintained roads reduce transportation costs, increase productivity, and enhance the competitiveness of the mining sector.

Tonight, I issue a call to action for the mining sector to step up—not just as investors, but as partners in development. We need a new social compact, where mines do not simply extract wealth but invest meaningfully in Limpopo’s future.

For too long, Limpopo has been a province of raw materials. Our wealth is shipped away to be refined elsewhere, with only a fraction of its value returning to our communities.

We must change this trajectory. It is time for Limpopo to become a hub of beneficiation, processing, and industrialisation.

Why should our platinum leave Limpopo in its raw form when we can establish processing plants here? Why should our chrome be refined elsewhere when we have the skills and resources to do it ourselves?

Industrialisation is not a dream; it is a necessity.

Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Progress

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) offer a sustainable model to drive development. Through these partnerships, we can pool resources, share expertise, and implement large-scale infrastructure projects that benefit both industry and communities.

Imagine a future where mines contribute to road maintenance funds, co-invest in smart infrastructure solutions, and prioritise local suppliers and contractors, creating jobs and opportunities.

We must integrate skills development into infrastructure projects. We cannot afford to import skills when our youth are eager for opportunities. Mines must partner with government to ensure local training programs equip young people for jobs in construction, engineering, logistics, and technology.

Climate-Resilient Infrastructure: A Necessity, Not an Option

The recent floods were a stark reminder that our infrastructure must be built to withstand extreme weather conditions. Our partners must adopt climate-resilient infrastructure practices, invest in green technologies, and support government initiatives for environmental sustainability.

We have the opportunity to build roads that last, to introduce smart technologies for infrastructure maintenance, and to create a transport network that supports economic growth while protecting our environment.

Conclusion: Together, We Will Rise

I extend my sincere gratitude to Roads Agency Limpopo, our mining partners, and all stakeholders who continue to drive progress.

Your contributions are not just building roads—you are building the future of Limpopo.

Together, we will rise.

I thank you.

