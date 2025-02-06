NYF & the African Cristal Festival Launch the NYF Cristal Village Award to Honor Creative Work that Educates for Good

All New York Festival Cristal Village Award Entry Fees Sponsor Pan-African Young Creatives to Attend the African Cristal Festival

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards in partnership with the African Cristal Festival , is proud to introduce the inaugural NYF Cristal Village Award—a new category dedicated to honoring creative work that educates for good, bridges cultures, and inspires meaningful change.New for 2025 this award, honors creative brand and experiential work that promotes positive change, recognizing campaigns and initiatives across all channels that demonstrate broad appeal, purpose, and foster cultural collaboration and understanding.Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of jurors, led by African Cristal Festival Chair Justin Thomas-Copeland, ensuring a thoughtful and deliberate assessment that honors pioneering work.“Creativity broadens horizons, excites, and educates, this collaboration with New York Festivals embodies that. I can’t wait to see the work. By submitting entries, agencies and brands will directly fund young African talent from across the continent to attend the African Cristal Festival in Morocco. It could be the spark to change their lives!” — Justin Thomas-Copeland, Chair African Cristal Festival2025 NYF Cristal Village Award Jury• African Cristal Festival Chair - Justin Thomas-Copeland - CEO & Founder, KINDRD Global, United Kingdom & Belgium• Kwame Taylor Hayford, Creative Executive | Co-Founder, Kin, USA• Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, Gut, USA• Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer, DoorDash, USA• Shobha Sairam, Global Chief Strategy Officer, USA“New York Festivals is thrilled to join forces with the African Cristal Festival on this exciting new initiative, one that celebrates purpose-driven creativity while empowering the next generation of talent.”—Scott Rose, President, New York FestivalsThis award celebrates creative brand and experience work that educates for good, recognizing campaigns and initiatives across any channel with broad appeal, purpose, and driving cultural synergy and understanding.To qualify for this award, work must embody a strong sense of purpose, inspire new thinking, or deeper understanding, change attitudes and behaviors for social good. The award focuses on entries that bridge cultures and deliver messages with wide-reaching, positive impact.Examples of eligible work include, but are not limited to, campaigns delivering human & community-driven brand activation, new product and service launches and activation - with a strong social focus, climate and sustainability change, mental, physical health & wellness impact, disease awareness, animal welfare, and human rights.Entry fees for submissions in this category will go towards sponsoring Pan-African young creatives to attend the African Cristal Festival, planned to take place in Casablanca, Morocco in September 2025. Both NY Festivals and the African Cristal Festival hope that such an experience for young talent will change and inspire lives.For more information please visit: New York Festivals Advertising Awards: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ and the African Cristal Festival: https://africancristalfestival.com/en/ Rules and Regulations and eligibility dates for NYFA 2025 will apply for the Cristal Village Award.The early deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is February 28, 2025. For more visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

