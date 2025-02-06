Governor’s Commission apprehends suspected human trafficker – Albuquerque arrest strikes blow against organized crime

SANTA FE – A multi-agency law enforcement team arrested a woman suspected of leading a major human trafficking operation in Albuquerque, marking a critical breakthrough in the fight against organized crime in New Mexico.

Agents with the Governor’s Organized Crime Commission partnered with New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Border Patrol to arrest Yajair Lizzet Lara, AKA Lara Mendez, on Wednesday, Feb.

5. Lara is considered one of the top five human traffickers in Albuquerque, according to law enforcement.

“This is a victory in our battle against the scourge of human trafficking,” said

Gov. Lujan Grisham. “The arrest of a top trafficker sends a clear message that we will not tolerate the exploitation of our most vulnerable. This is just the beginning— we will continue to work with law enforcement and advocates to see that justice is

served.”

“The Organized Crime Commission is relentless and will continue to go after people who traffic human beings,” said

Sam Bregman, Bernalillo County District Attorney and Chairman of the Organized Crime Commission.

Investigators believe Lara is the leader of an organization that operated a stash house in Albuquerque collecting more than $500,000 by illegally smuggling migrants from Mexico into New Mexico and forcing them to pay her.

Border patrol agents arrested Lara in Oklahoma City Wednesday evening. She is currently being transported back to Albuquerque to face federal charges of human smuggling.

The arrest of Lara is part of Operation Disruption that began last fall along the New Mexico/Mexico border to target and arrest human traffickers.