Hudson Heinemann Quarterback Hudson Heinemann signs with Villanova University IMG Academy Quarterback Hudson Heinemann signs with Villanova University

VILLANOVA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMG Academy Quarterback Hudson Heinemann signs with Villanova University. Heinemann, a stand out in the athletic sea of competition, will be one of the 2.7% of high schoolers that go on to play Division 1 football.Head Coach Chris Dennis of IMG Academy said “Hudson is a hard working young man that strived for greatness every day at IMG Academy. His work ethic on the field was second to none. The dedication Hudson put in the film room will put him in a position to be extremely successful at the next level and beyond. Becoming a Villanova Wildcat not only shows his dedication for top tier athletics but also academics. Hudson Heinemann will have an extremely bright career at the next level because I know the type of character this young man possesses. I expect him to flourish and continue the success of the ultra prestigious Villanova Wildcat program. I am extremely proud of him as I know he will represent the IMG Brotherhood at the next level the way it should be.”Hudsons Mother, Michelle-Marie Heinemann, a well known New York City Socialite said “I am so proud of my son, both on and off the field, as Hudson is a consummate gentleman and dedicated athlete. His passion and commitment to the sport will take him very far, and I will be there every step of the way with support and encouragement.”Coach Tommy McEntire, the National Team Defensive Coordinator of IMG said “Today was a culmination of Hudson’s hard work and dedication in his pursuit of playing Division 1 football. He has earned himself the opportunity to compete at the highest level athletically and academically. I look forward to watching him develop at Villanova and see him continue to be great!” Villanova is getting a great new Wildcat!Media Contact:

